Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down to Perform at Trump Inauguration

By Radio.com Staff
Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down will perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration.
According to the official announcement on 3 Doors Down’s Instagram account the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration will also feature Jon Voight, Jennifer Holliday, DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow (“Little Texas”), Larry Stewart (“Restless Heart”), Marty Roe (“Diamond Rio”), and Lee Greenwood.
America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho was previously announced a performer.
The "'Make America Great Again!' Welcome Celebration" will take place Thursday, January 19th and will be broadcast live to the nation from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. It will feature historic remarks from President-elect Trump and special appearances from Toby Keith, Jon Voight, Jennifer Holliday, DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow ("Little Texas"), Larry Stewart ("Restless Heart"), Marty Roe ("Diamond Rio"), Lee Greenwood, and 3 Doors Down. Information for free public events can be found at 58PIC2017.org
