There’s A New Scam Targeting Netflix Users

The cyber security company, FireEye, has warned authorities of a new email scam which targets Netflix users.

The fake email will request that a user’s membership information needs to be updated.

From there, the email will take you to a site that looks very similar to the Netflix page. The site will prompt you to enter personal information such as credit card numbers.

Netflix released a statement saying the company would never request personal information via email.

Source: Fox News

