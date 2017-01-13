There’s A New Scam Targeting Netflix Users

The cyber security company, FireEye, has warned authorities of a new email scam which targets Netflix users.
The fake email will request that a user’s membership information needs to be updated.
From there, the email will take you to a site that looks very similar to the Netflix page. The site will prompt you to enter personal information such as credit card numbers.
Netflix released a statement saying the company would never request personal information via email.
Source: Fox News
