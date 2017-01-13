Passerby Shoots Suspect Who Had ‘Ambushed’ State Trooper

January 13, 2017 9:41 AM By JT
Filed Under: Arizona State Trooper, Good Samaritan, Phoenix, shooting

An unidentified Arizona state trooper has an armed good Samaritan to thank today.

Around 4:00am yesterday morning on Interstate 10 about 40 miles outside of Phoenix, a passerby noticed the trooper being attacked (his head was being bashed into the pavement: and he was muttering, “Please help me.”).  The good Samaritan went to get his own gun from his car, approached the attacker and asked him to stop hurting the officer, and then shot and killed the suspect when he refused.

The 27-year veteran state trooper had also been shot in the shoulder and right chest area earlier: and he wasn’t able to use his right hand and arm.  According to the AP, he’s in serious but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

The armed motorist is being praised as a hero.

Source: People

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live