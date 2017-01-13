Passerby Shoots Suspect Who Had ‘Ambushed’ State Trooper

An unidentified Arizona state trooper has an armed good Samaritan to thank today.

Around 4:00am yesterday morning on Interstate 10 about 40 miles outside of Phoenix, a passerby noticed the trooper being attacked (his head was being bashed into the pavement: and he was muttering, “Please help me.”). The good Samaritan went to get his own gun from his car, approached the attacker and asked him to stop hurting the officer, and then shot and killed the suspect when he refused.

The 27-year veteran state trooper had also been shot in the shoulder and right chest area earlier: and he wasn’t able to use his right hand and arm. According to the AP, he’s in serious but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

The armed motorist is being praised as a hero.

Source: People

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.