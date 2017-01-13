NASA Has Caught An Amazing Picture Of Saturn’s ‘Death Star Moon’

It’s named Mimas, and it looks slightly familiar. Probably because this moon (of dozens) of Saturn looks just like the Death Star (see pictures below): made famous in the Star Wars movies.

NASA’s Saturn-studying ship, Cassini, caught an image of the ominous moon back in October, and the space agency highlighted the new image the other day.

The large crater, called the Herschel Crater, gives the moon its eerie resemblance to the Death Star.

Thank goodness it’s not the real Death Star: Mimas is 246 miles in diameter…more than twice the size of the fictional space station!

Shadows cast across Saturn's moon Mimas, highlighting its crater & the Mount Everest sized mountain that lies within https://t.co/joL26K7zkN pic.twitter.com/BEPsqfx55Q — NASA (@NASA) January 9, 2017

