Man Saves Toddler From A Busy Street, Then Dangles Her From A Moving Vehicle

January 13, 2017 11:06 AM
Ladies and gentlemen, meet the laziest *hero on Earth! *The term “hero” is intended to be used very, very loosely.

We aren’t exactly sure what the rules of child endangerment are in Russia, but you can bet that it’s probably not legal to dangle a child out of the window of a moving vehicle, even if it’s because you are attempting to remove her from a busy intersection.

In Russia, if you see a toddler running around on the streets, just pick it up by the scruff and drop it back on the curb.

There are sooooooo many things wrong with this clip. First of all, why is a tiny toddler walking around in the middle of the street? Where are her parents? Secondly, what human wouldn’t get out of their car to grab up this kiddo? In what world would anyone ever think it’s safe to pick up a kid through the window of a moving vehicle? Thirdly, why is everyone else so calm??????????????????????

