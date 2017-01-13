It’s Friday the 13th So Uber Is Giving Away Dallas Cowboys Tee-Shirts

Looking for some Dallas Cowboys gear to sport this Sunday for their game against the Packers? Look no further than Uber. At 11 a.m., when you use the promo code FTFCOWBOYS and request the “Gear Up” option, your Uber driver will present you with a blue #FinishThisFight tee-shirt.
The catch? You do have to be in specific areas of Fort Worth, Arlington, and Dallas. Guidelive has the map. Another bonus, if you’re new to Uber, use the code COWBOYS16 to get $15 off your first trip with the ride service.