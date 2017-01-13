It’s Friday the 13th So Uber Is Giving Away Dallas Cowboys Tee-Shirts

January 13, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: #freetofight, angela, Angela Chase, Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys, Free to Fight, Green Bay, Packers, play-offs, tee-shirt, Uber

Looking for some Dallas Cowboys gear to sport this Sunday for their game against the Packers?  Look no further than Uber.  At 11 a.m., when you use the promo code FTFCOWBOYS and request the “Gear Up” option, your Uber driver will present you with a blue #FinishThisFight tee-shirt.

The catch?  You do have to be in specific areas of Fort Worth, Arlington, and Dallas.  Guidelive has the map.  Another bonus, if you’re new to Uber, use the code COWBOYS16 to get $15 off your first trip with the ride service.

Follow Angela Chase on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live