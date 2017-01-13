Girl Scout Cookies Are Here!!!!

If you happen to drive by the Omni Hotel in Dallas, look for the phrase “Cookie Time.” The Bank of America tower and the square at One Arts Plaza will also be lit in green to honor the Girl Scouts who begin selling their delicious cookies today.

The Girl Scouts still go door-to-door pedaling their wares, but of course, you can often find them seated outside grocery stores. Don’t carry cash? Don’t worry. They take credit cards now! Finally, if you’re having trouble finding Girl Scouts to get your Thin Mints fix, download the app or use this cookie locator.

As for the cookies themselves, ever wonder why sometimes you get a box labeled “Caramel Delights” and other times they are “Samoas?” Turns out, the Girl Scouts use two different distributors and their recipes are slightly different. Also, there’s a new cookie flavor this year with a camp fire throwback: S’mores! There are two varieties of S’mores, a chocolate covered graham cracker version and a sandwich cookie version. Yum!

Girl Scout cookies are now $4 a box with the exception of S’mores and the gluten-free Toffee-Tastic. Those boxes are $5. Girl Scout cookies are available today until February 26.

Follow Angela Chase on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.