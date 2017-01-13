Dallas Public Library Set To Hold Biggest Sale In Years

January 13, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, books, CDs, Dallas, Dallas Public Library, DFW, North Texas, Sale, Texas

The Dallas Public Library is holding it’s biggest sale in decades at the end of this month.

Thousands of books, CD’s, DVD’s, and vinyl albums at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library in downtown Dallas, at bargain prices on January 28-29. The sale is being organized by the Friends of the Dallas Public Library (FODPL), with all proceeds benefiting the 29-branch library system and its programs.

The public sale will run from 10 am-5 pm on January 28, and 1-5 pm on January 29. But FODPL members get first dibs on January 27, from 6:30-8:30 pm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live