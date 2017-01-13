Chris Rock Surprises New York’s Comedy Cellar With Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle & Aziz Ansari

If you were at New York’s Comedy Cellar on Wednesday night, you’re probably still in a state of “comedy shock” today.

While working on material for his upcoming Total Blackout 2017 stand-up comedy tour, Chris Rock brought up a slew of comedy legends on stage with him (check out the photos below).

Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle and Aziz Ansari hung out with Rock on stage…while Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Attell and Ryan Hamilton also performed that same night.

Yes, Chris…next time we should come.

By the way, Chris Rock is bringing his Total Blackout 2017 stand-up comedy tour to the Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, OK on April 7th.

Next time you should come . pic.twitter.com/brCXEPibhf — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) January 12, 2017

Worked out tonight with Amy and Dave . Total Black tour coming soon . pic.twitter.com/MzmhTntpoH — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) January 12, 2017

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.