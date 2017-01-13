Chris Rock Surprises New York’s Comedy Cellar With Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle & Aziz Ansari

If you were at New York’s Comedy Cellar on Wednesday night, you’re probably still in a state of “comedy shock” today.
While working on material for his upcoming Total Blackout 2017 stand-up comedy tour, Chris Rock brought up a slew of comedy legends on stage with him (check out the photos below).
Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle and Aziz Ansari hung out with Rock on stage…while Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Attell and Ryan Hamilton also performed that same night.
Yes, Chris…next time we should come.
By the way, Chris Rock is bringing his Total Blackout 2017 stand-up comedy tour to the Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, OK on April 7th.
Tonight I was humbled and blessed to have been a part of the greatest show EVER in the history of the Comedy Cellar and maybe comedy period! We were sitting on the steps when Dave Chappelle told the manager that he didn't wanna go on he just wanted to watch Jerry Seinfeld go on and then he was leaving. He quickly changed his mind and decided to go up. He and Chris Rock then went back and forth about who would be next. Amy Schumer overheard them and asked if she could do five minutes also to be a part of this 'history.' I forgot that Aziz was somewhere outside and needed to go on as well. Felt kinda surreal working with my idols. The Birds, Jordans, LeBrons all in this little hallway but I honestly didn't feel intimidated I felt like I belonged atleast like my work did. I started to excuse myself from this picture and Amy pulled me back into it and said 'fuck that get in the picture you were a part of this!' Thank you soooooo much Estee!! The Lineup: Host: Me Ryan Hamilton Dave Attell Jerry Seinfeld Amy Schumer Chris Rock Aziz Ansari Dave Chappelle Every once in a while we get a glimpse into our growth. My law of attraction is working, my sobriety is working, the people that push me (Tracey Moore), it's working! I am so happy. I am so grateful. I am so humbled. Thank you for any kind words in advance! #comedy #beautiful #lawofattraction #funnyordie #comedycellar #tbt #drinks #food #girls #fitness #yoga #snl #ihashtaglikea17yearoldwhitegirl
