Watch James Corden’s Soap Opera Featuring Only Kanye West Lyrics

By Robyn Collins

Rap mogul Kanye West lives a pretty dramatic life, and James Corden drew from the drama of his lyrics to create a soap opera bit on The Late Late Show on Thursday night (Jan. 12).

The star-studded spoof features actors speaking in lines from West’s songs. “The Bold and the Lyrical” features Bryan Cranston and Jessica Biel as the bride and groom, Corden as the drunk audience member, Giovanni Ribisi is the interrupting ex, and bandleader Reggie Watts is “the priest” officiating the events.

Biel starts off saying “diamonds are forever” to her intended husband Cranston, who responds, “…forever, ever?”

“Forever, ever,” she replies. As hilarity ensues, a tipsy Corden offers up a “toast for the douchebags” and goes to “Runaway” to encourage for Biel to break out.

“Get down girl, go ‘head, get down,” the host says to Biel as he takes her hand and she convincingly delivers the lyric, “I’m in love with you, but the vibe is wrong.”

“How could you be so heartless?” Cranston carried on. Don’t miss the ending.