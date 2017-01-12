Woman Loses Credit Card In Uber, Driver Uses It To Buy $500 Worth Of Viagra

Last September, a Fairfield, Connecticut woman accidentally left her purse in an Uber.

Soon after reporting it to the police as stolen, she received a fraud alert that her credit card was being used in an attempt to buy some contraband online. Not just any contraband, the driver, David J. Walker, was trying to user the stolen credit card to buy a massive amount of Viagra. About $519 worth of Viagra. He also spent $45 at a nearby gas station using the card, but that is not as exciting as $500 worth of Viagra.

Police were able to determine that Walker did indeed pick up the victim, and he had no other passengers the 24 hours after he dropped her off. Walker was picked up by police on an outstanding Fairfield warrant, and is being charged with fifth-degree larceny, credit card theft, and receiving goods or services obtained illegally.

Walker is being held on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on January 20th.

Via CTPOST