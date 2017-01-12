Texas Prisoner Apologizes Moments Before He Is Executed

Christopher Wilkins, 48, was the first prisoner in Texas put to death in 2017. He died yesterday evening in Huntsville at 6:29 p.m. Wilkins was tried for capital murder in 2008 after killing two friends, Willie Freeman, 40 and Mike Silva, 33, in a drug deal gone bad.

In Fort Worth in 2005, Wilkins paid $20 for gravel he bought, thinking it was crack-cocaine, from an unknown drug dealer. He then shot Freeman on October 28, 2005 for laughing about the scam. Silva was shot, he said, because he was there. Silva’s wrecked SUV was found with Wilkins’s fingerprints along with the carving of a pentagram on the hood. The carving matched a tattoo of Wilkins’s.

Wilkins also admitted that on October 27, 2005, he shot and killed Gilbert Vallejo, 47. The two had gotten into a fight outside of a bar over a payphone. One week later, Wilkins said he stole a car and attempted to run over two people because he thought they stole his sunglasses.

According to one of Wilkins’s trial lawyers, Wes Ball, Wilkins was “candid to a degree you don’t see.” During his 2008 trial, Wilkins admitted that he knows the decisions he makes are bad, but he choosed to make them anyway. He also told jurors he did not care if he was sentenced to death. Ball says Wilkins testified in an attempt to get jurors to like him. This seems likely given that while awaiting trial, Wilkins swallowed a handcuff key so that he might escape.

Yesterday, Wilkins chose not to make any statements before the pentobarbital was administered for his execution. He did, however, twice mouth, “I’m sorry” to two relatives of one of his victims.

