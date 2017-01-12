Season 5 Of ‘Arrested Development’ Could Be Closer Than We Realize

Brian Grazer said this week that the show is “really close to pulling it off,” having all but finalized the actors’ pay and figured out a way to work around their busy schedules. “All of the actors have agreed to do it.”

“We found a way to create the compensation structure for all the actors and create a work matrix so they can still make movies and do other things and it will all integrate,” he continued. “So we are really close — I think within a couple of weeks at the most.”

While some fans enjoyed the fourth season of the show, there were many that criticized it as well. Jason Bateman who plays Michael Bluth on the show, even admitted that parts of the season were a bit confusing and underwhelming for the audience.

Some of the awkwardness on screen was due to an over-reliance on green screens made necessary by scheduling conflicts, which would explain why Grazer is carefully prepping a “work matrix” for Season 5. Maybe things will be better this time around.

Needless to say we’re sure fans will be excited by this news!