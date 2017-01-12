Plano “Creepy” Burglar Suspect Arrested

On New Year’s Day, a Plano man was awakened at 4am to a door closing to find his home had been burglarized while he slept. The way in which he took things left everyone saying “creepy”. This ‘creepy’ guy Police believe is the suspect, is now behind bars.

On January 1, security cameras captured a gentleman using the flashlight on his cell phone to rummage through Christian Adams’ home, while he was asleep. The man is even on video charging his cell phone and even making a phone call.

The event lasted nearly an hour, and the burglar got away with 2 phones and a laptop.

“It’s not that he took stuff. It’s how he took stuff the guy was incredibly bold really, really creepy didn’t care didn’t seem to care if he was being quiet. I’m actually shocked that I slept through it,” Adams said.

Police have now arrested 22 year-old, Damion Peter Christianson for burglary of habitation.