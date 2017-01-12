No More Stains! The Wine-Repellant Shirt Is Here

January 12, 2017 10:00 AM By Billy Kidd
Filed Under: Reppellant, shirt, Wine

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve googled how to get rid of various stains and wine is a big culprit. Google no more! There’s a new Kickstarter campaign to save us from ourselves

A startup company in Amsterdam has created a cotton shirt that they say is totally stain repellent.

The special shirt developed by Labfresh uses patented technology to block fluids and bacteria from entering the fabric, making substances easy to rinse off with water.

They’ve tested ketchup, Sriracha sauce, red wine, and olive oil – and nothing sticks!

Labfresh is on a Kickstarter campaign to get it going so we can all be stain free.

