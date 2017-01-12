Man Discovers Technique That Guarantees 100% Response Rate On Tinder

Joe Bagel describes himself as a “semi literate writer,” but he has found a method that has guaranteed at least a response on the dating app Tinder. In an article written for Medium, Joe realized that “having a bad first message is often the epistolary iceberg that sinks your romantic Titanic,” so he devised a new plan of attack that has resulted in an “overwhelming number of responses.”

With each new match, Joe writes an original name poem, using the letters of the girl’s name to make up an impromptu, sometimes incoherent poem. For example, Brianna received a name poem that read:

Bus Riders Instigate Amorous Nights Near Anjou.

For Sabrina, he wrote:

Saturn’s Automobiles Beget Raging Incidents Near Autobahns.

Joe wrote that it only takes about 5-10 minutes to create his masterpieces, but the longest took half an hour. But does he have to through all the trouble? A recent report found that women respond best to food-related opening questions, and men prefer bold openers.

Tinder is like going to a shoe store where the shoes you want are out in your size but the shoes you don't want have learned how to talk — Joe Bagel (@mtlbagelboy) May 10, 2016

Via Independent