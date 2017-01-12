“I Bring The Same Fight Everytime,” Dan Bailey Says In His #FinishThisFight Video

January 12, 2017 11:51 AM By Billy Kidd
Filed Under: #FinishThisFight, Dallas Cowboys, Dan Bailey

The Dallas Cowboys all week have been releasing #FinishThisFight videos to promote the upcoming playoff run. In the videos players have been telling their stories and how they are ready to #FinishThisFight. If these videos don’t get you ready for the game against Green Bay on Sunday, then nothing will.

In his #FinishThisFight video Dan Bailey talks about hist background in 8-man football in high school to eventually playing for Okalhoma State.

“Up against no one but myself I bring the same fight everytime,” Dan says in the video. Adding, “As a Dallas Cowboy I have an unrelenting pursuit of excellence that I take with me into every practice, every game, and every day.

“I wish I did anything as good as well as Dan Bailey kicks,” Announcer Brad Sham says in the video, us too!

You can see all the Dallas Cowboys #FinishThisFight videos right HERE.

