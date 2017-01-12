Experts Predict The Top 100 Baby Names Of 2017

January 12, 2017 10:12 AM By JT
Every expectant mother and father out there should peep this list right now.  Take one thing away from your for sure full “to-do” list before your little bundle of joy enters this world.

Baby name experts Nameberry have compiled a list of what they believe will be the 100 most popular baby names of 2017.  The list ranges from Alden to Zinna, and Nameberry even provides a little description explaining the origins of the name, or why it might become so popular this year.  Alden, for example, may see a rise in popularity after because of the actor Ehrenreich, the new Han in Star Wars.

A few in the top 100 include Cressida, which has a Posh British possibility along with a Shakespearean pedigree, and was also the name of a character in the Hunger Games series, and Geneva, a Swiss place name destination.

A full list of the 100 best names can be found HERE!

Via Today

