European Police Worried About New Foldable Gun That Looks Like A Smartphone

January 12, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, concealed, Fold, Handgun, Smartphone

A new type of gun is coming closer to being released here in the United States, but some European countries are worried it could be imported illegally overseas after its release.  Their biggest concern is the fact that this gun could be pretty difficult to keep tabs on considering that it is designed to fold up to look like a smartphone.

The double-barreled .380-caliber derringer, which can fire two bullets and has a laser sight, was originally slated to launch in 2016, but production issues delayed it until “early 2017.”  Kirk Kjellberg, the creator of the smartphone-shaped gun, says he expects the gun to go into production in March.

“We have two more rounds of prototyping to do, mostly to lighten up the pistol; so it’s easy and fun to carry all the while maintaining superior structural integrity,” Kjellberg wrote in a Facebook post on Jan. 5. “I never got into this for money. My passion and motivation come from my desire to arm everyone who wants to always carry a gun be able do so with stealth, pride and most importantly trust.”

While this may not be the first foldable gun, the fact that this particular model resembles a smartphone and can be carried around almost completely  undetected has many people and authorities freaking out.  As Kjellberg said himself, there are still two more rounds of prototyping and then he’s got to produce 12,000 units to fulfill pre-orders. Even though there are worries about the gun making it’s way to Europe, the weapon would still fall under all local gun control laws in the United States.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live