Def Leppard Announce 2017 Tour Dates with Poison, Tesla

Def Leppard will hit the road in 2017.

Poison and Tesla have been tapped to open on most stops.

“We’re thrilled to be able to take this tour to cities we didn’t play in 2016. The demand for us to return, or rather extend the tour was phenomenal!” said frontman Joe Elliott in a prepared statement. “There’s a great buzz around the band right now and we’re loving the fact that we can do this with the latest album being so well received.”

Tickets go on sale January 20th and 21st.

Check out the full tour itinerary below.

April 8, 2017 Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

April 10, 2017 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

April 12, 2017 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 14, 2017 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

April 15, 2017 Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

April 17, 2017 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

April 19, 2017 Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center^

April 21, 2017 St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

April 22, 2017 Sioux Falls, SD @ Sanford Premier Center

April 24, 2017 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

April 26, 2017 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Cneter **

April 27, 2017 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 29, 2017 Ft Myers, FL @ Fort Rock ***

April 30, 2017 Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville ***

May 2, 2017 Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

May 3, 2017 Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

May 5, 2017 Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

May 6, 2017 Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion ***

May 24, 2017 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 26, 2017 Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma ***

May 27, 2017 San Antonio, TX @ River City Rockfest ***

May 29, 2017 Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

May 31, 2017 Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

June 2, 2017 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

June 3, 2017 Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

June 6, 2017 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

June 7, 2017 Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

June 9, 2017 Seattle, WA @ White River Amph

June 10, 2017 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 12, 2017 Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

June 14, 2017 Ontario, CA @ Citizens Bank Arena

June 16, 2017 San Diego, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre

June 17, 2017 Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

June 19, 2017 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 21, 2017 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center **

June 22, 2017 St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 24, 2017 Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

June 25, 2017 Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

* Def Leppard only

** Def Leppard and Poison only, no Tesla

***Def Leppard festival dates

^ Green Bay, WI and Chicago, IL on sale February 10th

