Def Leppard Announce 2017 Tour Dates with Poison, Tesla

Def Leppard will hit the road in 2017.
Poison and Tesla have been tapped to open on most stops.
“We’re thrilled to be able to take this tour to cities we didn’t play in 2016. The demand for us to return, or rather extend the tour was phenomenal!” said frontman Joe Elliott in a prepared statement. “There’s a great buzz around the band right now and we’re loving the fact that we can do this with the latest album being so well received.”
Tickets go on sale January 20th and 21st.
Check out the full tour itinerary below.
April 8, 2017 Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
April 10, 2017 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *
April 12, 2017 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
April 14, 2017 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
April 15, 2017 Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
April 17, 2017 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
April 19, 2017 Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center^
April 21, 2017 St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
April 22, 2017 Sioux Falls, SD @ Sanford Premier Center
April 24, 2017 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
April 26, 2017 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Cneter **
April 27, 2017 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
April 29, 2017 Ft Myers, FL @ Fort Rock ***
April 30, 2017 Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville ***
May 2, 2017 Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre
May 3, 2017 Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
May 5, 2017 Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
May 6, 2017 Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion ***
May 24, 2017 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 26, 2017 Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma ***
May 27, 2017 San Antonio, TX @ River City Rockfest ***
May 29, 2017 Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
May 31, 2017 Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
June 2, 2017 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *
June 3, 2017 Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *
June 6, 2017 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
June 7, 2017 Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
June 9, 2017 Seattle, WA @ White River Amph
June 10, 2017 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
June 12, 2017 Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
June 14, 2017 Ontario, CA @ Citizens Bank Arena
June 16, 2017 San Diego, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre
June 17, 2017 Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
June 19, 2017 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 21, 2017 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center **
June 22, 2017 St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 24, 2017 Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^
June 25, 2017 Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center
* Def Leppard only
** Def Leppard and Poison only, no Tesla
***Def Leppard festival dates
^ Green Bay, WI and Chicago, IL on sale February 10th
