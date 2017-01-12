Dak Prescott Says He’s Not Nervous About Sunday’s Game Vs. Packers

January 12, 2017 10:09 AM By Billy Kidd
Filed Under: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay, Nervous, Packers, Sunday

Unlike most humans, Dak Prescott doesn’t get nervous before big challenges on a national stage. Like his first playoff game which happens to be against a very hot team.

A reporter asked Dak the last time he was nervous before a game:

“I mean, I don’t know,” he said. “That’s a good question. I’m sure sometime in college or another. But to me, it’s all about being prepared. “In a way you get nerves. Nerves hit you. You’re not human if they don’t hit you. But there’s a difference between being nervous and having good nerves to go out there and play. But it’s been awhile since I’ve truly been just nervous.”

Research shows that fear and excitement light-up the same part of the brain. He sees it as excitement.

When pressed for details, he confirmed he wasn’t nervous when Tony Romo went down in the pre-season and he took over, nor was he nervous starting game 1 of the regular season against the Giants.

He said even women don’t make him nervous!

