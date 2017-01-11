Woody Harrelson Officially Cast In Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo Prequel

Soon the force will be strong with Woody Harrelson!

The seasoned actor is the newest addition to the Han Solo film that serves as a prequel to the original Star Wars trilogy.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody,” directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who previously worked on The Lego Movie, said in a statement posted on StarWars.com. “His ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at ping pong.”

Production company Lucasfilm and parent firm Walt Disney Studios have not revealed Harrelson’s role.