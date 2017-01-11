Shawn Mendes Debuts New Song At Friend’s Wedding Reception

January 11, 2017 8:29 AM
Filed Under: friend, Love, love letter, Reception, Shawn Mendes, song, Sweet, Video, Wedding

For his friend Matt’s wedding, Shawn Mendes picked up his guitar, and performed a brand new song for the first time live.

Mendes told the crowd of family and friend’s gathered, “So technically I’m not the only writer on this song.  Matt and I both wrote this for you, Catherine, so I hope you love it.”  According to Billboard, the song’s lyrics are based on a love letter written by Matt to Catherine.

Check out the sweet video below!

Via MTV

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live