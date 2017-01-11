Shawn Mendes Debuts New Song At Friend’s Wedding Reception

For his friend Matt’s wedding, Shawn Mendes picked up his guitar, and performed a brand new song for the first time live.
Mendes told the crowd of family and friend’s gathered, “So technically I’m not the only writer on this song. Matt and I both wrote this for you, Catherine, so I hope you love it.” According to Billboard, the song’s lyrics are based on a love letter written by Matt to Catherine.
Check out the sweet video below!
Everything about @tmmattjr & @rabbitfoodformybunnyteeth's wedding was special, but their first dance may have been the best ever. So grateful to have captured this moment for them 👏🏻 A custom song performed by their friend @shawnmendes! The team who made everything happen @constancecurtis @brandonkiddphoto @jl_designs @ambereventprod @latavolalinen @emmawillismakeup @vibinwmarina @paperplanepaperie #matherine2017
Via MTV