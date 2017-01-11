Selena Gomez And The Weekend Share An Intimate Night Out

Tuesday night Selena Gomez and The Weekend were seen at famed celeb hot spot Giorgio Baldi, and couldn’t seem to keep her hands to herself!

The two were spotted smooching throughout the evening, but a source says, “it’s new and nothing serious.”

One onlooker commented that, “It was a romantic dinner date in the rain. They acted like a couple. They ordered pasta and shared the food. She seemed very into him — she was smiling a lot. They left holding hands.”

It’s the first romance for the artist since his split with Bella Hadid, but another source says that, “Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album. They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.”