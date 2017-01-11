Mother In Utah Locks Son In Bathroom For Over A Year

A Utah mother faces child abuse charges for allegedly locking her 12 year old son in a dark bathroom for at least a year.

The boy who is now under the care of physicians, was so starved and malnourished, the boy only weighed about 30 pounds and could not stand on his own. Likening his alleged living conditions to a “torture chamber,” Lt. Crouse believes the boy might have been in the bathroom of the Toquerville home for two years.

“It was like a horror movie you expect to see out of Hollywood,” Crouse says. “It was a small bathroom with feces and urine all over the floor.”

On Monday, police charged the boy’s mother, Brandy Jaynes, 36, with felony child abuse.

Detectives found a wireless camera in the bathroom and allege Jaynes used it to monitor the boy through an app on her smartphone.

There was also a baby monitor inside the bathroom, allegedly so Jaynes could relay instructions to her child. Police found empty cans of beans and a spoon in the shower and allege the shower’s drain was also sealed with duct tape.

“We are just at the tip of the iceberg here as far as how and why this happened and how it will affect the child long term,” Crouse says, noting his department’s investigation continues. “We want to interview everyone involved. We don’t want to miss any angle on this.”