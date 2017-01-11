Maybelline Follows Cover Girl’s Lead – Hires Male Mascara Model

In October, Cover Girl cosmetics announced it’s first Cover Boy with make-up artist James Charles. Now, Maybelline is following suit with their latest brand ambassador, Manny Gutierrez aka MannyMUA733. Gutierrez is a 25 year old, openly gay, beauty influencer with 3 million Instagram followers who encourages all genders to “lash like a boss.”

If you’d like to check out beauty tips from Maybelline’s newest face, check out Gutierrez’s video series, “That Boss Life” which features another beauty influencer, Shayla Mitchell.

