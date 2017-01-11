LHS Dog of the Week: Meet “Spunky Senior” Lucy!

January 11, 2017 12:24 PM
Lucy has a sad story, as most shelter doggies do, Lucy was adopted as a puppy and had a family for the 1st 13 years of her life, then there was a divorce in her family and no one wanted poor Lucy so she was brought to the shelter. Lucy was sad and confused. LHS wanted Lucy to be happy again so we brought her into our program.
Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

She is now happy and cared for in her foster home while she is looking for a new family.
Lucy would like to say this to all the wonderful families out there looking for an amazing girl.
Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Are you looking for a senior dog with a lot of spunk and a spring in her step?  Come meet me!  Hello my name is Lucy.  I am a 13 year old Chow mix and I weigh about 38 lbs.  I am a sweet girl who is crate and house trained.  I get along with the other dogs, ignore cats, and enjoy older kids.
I am sweet, playful and still spunky for my age!  I like to run and chase tennis balls and play in the backyard.  I love to go on walks and am excellent on the leash!  Do you have time to walk with me?  If you do, please contact my foster mom and she will set it up.
Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Lucy’s adoption fee includes boosters, rabies, spay, heartworm test (which was negative), and microchip.
If you’d like to meet Lucy, please complete an online application and her foster mom will be in touch!  http://legacyhumanesociety.org /adoptfoster/adoption-applicat ion/
Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

