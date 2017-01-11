Joe Biden Gives President Obama One Final Finger Gun Salute During His Farewell Speech

Whether you are Republican, Democrat, or somewhere in the middle…we can all agree that Joe Biden will be missed. Not necessarily for his work in the White House, but for the bromance he and Obama have had for the last eight years.

Last night, President Obama gave his farewell speech to the country LIVE from Chicago. You can watch the entire goodbye below…

It was a great speech. However, the highlight of the night goes to Vice President Joe Biden, who gave Obama one final finger gun salute. During the President’s speech, he looked at Biden and said choosing Biden as his VP was the “first and best choice” he made. And that’s when Biden did this…

The only thing that would have made this moment better is if Joe had been wearing a pair of aviators.