‘Empire’ Renewed For Fourth Season

January 11, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Cookie, Empire, FOX, renewed, Season 4, TV

Cookie’s coming back!

Empire was renewed for a fourth season by Fox.  The network made their announcement at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour on Wednesday Jan. 11. In December, Empire’s fall finale, which aired an hour earlier to help launch co-creator Lee Daniels’ new show Star, had around 7.57 million viewers.

The decision to renew the musical drama wasn’t a hard one to make for Fox, as it’s TV’s no. 1 broadcast drama, a title its held for the last three seasons.

Empire returns on Wednesday, March 22 on Fox.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live