‘Empire’ Renewed For Fourth Season

Cookie’s coming back!

Empire was renewed for a fourth season by Fox. The network made their announcement at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour on Wednesday Jan. 11. In December, Empire’s fall finale, which aired an hour earlier to help launch co-creator Lee Daniels’ new show Star, had around 7.57 million viewers.

The decision to renew the musical drama wasn’t a hard one to make for Fox, as it’s TV’s no. 1 broadcast drama, a title its held for the last three seasons.

Empire returns on Wednesday, March 22 on Fox.