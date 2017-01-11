Dallas Cowboys Release “Bandwagon Fan Application”

January 11, 2017 5:29 AM
Filed Under: bandwagon, Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, DFW, Fans, Football, local, NFL, playoffs, sports, Tony Romo

There’s a reason the Cowboys are called “America’s Team.”  Even when the ‘Boys have not been their best, you can always rely on their effervescent and rowdy fan base.  We have two of the youngest and best players in the NFL, and we head into Sunday after one of our best regular seasons of all time.

With all the true, blue diehards, some bandwagon fans may hop on the Cowboys’ train along the way.  Bandwagoners of course, will only root for a team when they are popular, and that’s ok.  Sometimes people just aren’t as dedicated as you are, and you can’t fault them for that.

For all those fans who have decided pretty late to start rooting for the Cowboys, the team has released the “Official bandwagon Fan Application.”  You check off previous rooting experience, answer basic questions about previous team allegiances, and are asked to name some players that aren’t as well-known as Dez, Tony, or Witten.

Check it out below!

Via Dallas Cowboys

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live