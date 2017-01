Earlier this morning, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor car accident near the team’s headquarters The Star in Frisco near¬†Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported and both parties walked away unscathed.

Zeke's accident, however, was nothing like that. Minor rear-ending. All parties are fine. All is well. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 11, 2017

No information is readily available on the situation, but it looks like he will be ready to go on Sunday.

I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017

Via WFAA