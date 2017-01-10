Woman Goes Into Labor Wearing Chewbacca Mask (Video)

January 10, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: birth, Chewbacca, Funny, labor, Mask, Mom, Mother, Pregnant, Star Wars, Video, Wookie

Detroit mother Katie Stricker Curtis has done her best to try and top last year’s most viral video involving a Chewbacca mask.

During the birth of her son Jayden, Katie donned the now-famous Chewbacca mask.  Her contractions sounded extremely painful, but it all gets lost when translated into the Wookie speak when wearing the mask.

We feel her pain, but the video is absolutely hilarious!  Check it out below.

She has an incredible sense of humor about the video, though. She captioned the video, “Just because I’m about to be a mom doesn’t mean I have to grow up!  Bwahahahahs never take life too seriously!  Best Christmas gift ever!  #havingababy #pregnancyhairgrowth.”

Via Huffington Post

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live