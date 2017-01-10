Woman Goes Into Labor Wearing Chewbacca Mask (Video)

Detroit mother Katie Stricker Curtis has done her best to try and top last year’s most viral video involving a Chewbacca mask.

During the birth of her son Jayden, Katie donned the now-famous Chewbacca mask. Her contractions sounded extremely painful, but it all gets lost when translated into the Wookie speak when wearing the mask.

We feel her pain, but the video is absolutely hilarious! Check it out below.

She has an incredible sense of humor about the video, though. She captioned the video, “Just because I’m about to be a mom doesn’t mean I have to grow up! Bwahahahahs never take life too seriously! Best Christmas gift ever! #havingababy #pregnancyhairgrowth.”

Via Huffington Post