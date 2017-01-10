The Drink Order Every Single Girl Should Know

January 10, 2017 7:16 AM
There’s a bar who wants to make sure you feel safe if you ever feel uncomfortable during a night out, or if your date is just not going well.  Florida’s Iberian Rooster has made it possible for you to make a quick exit form an uncomfortable situation with a special drink order.

By ordering an “Angela,” or an “Angel Shot,” a cab will be called for them, and a bartender will escort them to the car.  Owner Russell Andrade told the Tampa Bay Times “The goal for this place was to be a safe place where people can go on a romantic date.  We don’t want someone else to ruin a good a time.”

The Iberian Rooster has received a lot of positive feedback for their new initiative, which was not the goal for Andrade.  “We didn’t put the sign up for any attention.  That sort of goes against the point.”  Andrade has plans to change the name of the drink order if it goes to viral, which may have to happen as it looks like more restaurants are implementing the same strategy.

Via Bustle

