Teen Take Stepdad’s Name For Christmas; You’ll Need Tissues For This Story

Oh my goodness, this will break your heart in the best way.

A Long Island, New York, family had just finished exchanging Christmas gifts when 17-year-old Alexus Ortiz revealed that she had one more gift for her stepfather Matias Cardozo. He’d raised her since age 9.

Alexus handed him a rolled up document tied with a bow and told him to open it. Seconds later, Matias was in tears and couldn’t even speak.

The document was a petition to legally change her name to Alexus Cardozo. She was taking her stepdad’s last name.

Alexus’ mom, Jennifer Cardozo, filmed the emotional scene and shared the video on Facebook. She said, “[Matias] has been her dad for the last eight years. Every hospital visit, school event, broken heart, he has been there to pick up the pieces.”