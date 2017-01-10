Man Quits Job to Become Police Officer after Dallas Police Attack in July

Clint Jones was a mile away from the attack against Dallas Police on July 7, 2016. The ambush resulted in 5 officers being gunned down by a sniper.

“When those Dallas officers were killed I told myself, I won’t stand on the sidelines anymore so I decided to do something about it,” Jones said.

Jones grew up on the mission field in Central America. He quickly found himself serving as a pastor. He has preached in schools, prisons, streets, churches along with the homes of many. After the July attack, Jones left his job to attend school at the East Texas Police Academy in Kilgore Texas.

Being a husband and father, attending school has placed a financial burden on the family. “People of East Texas” an organization, whose goal is to “personify Texas by featuring people who live and breathe life into the heart of Texas”, has set up a YouCaring account to help with expenses.

“…in Dallas when that sniper killed 5 police officers, that was big moment for me. It hurt me to see those officers with families shot and killed,” Jones describes. “Being in ministry is what instilled the mindset in me that an officer needs.” – To serve.