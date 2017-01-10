Leah Remini Takes On Scientology

January 10, 2017 3:12 PM By Billy Kidd
Filed Under: Billy Kidd, Leah Remini, Scientology

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath is a show on A&E which has fascinated the country. The current season is about to end with the finale tonight.

Leah called in to talk about the show and the changes she’d like to see in the Church.

I asked Leah why she left Scientology. “I kept hearing stories of abuses…sexual abuse, mental abuse…” She continued, “When I asked if these things were going on, I was punished.” You can’t read articles. If you do , you get punished.”

Answering the question of why this is all getting out now, Leah said,”Information is available to people now. Where they were getting away with these abuses, they can’t any longer.”

She said people who speak negatively about the church get in trouble, “They set up suppressive people as only people who talk about the Church of Scientology badly.” And that members can be forced to become disconnected from their families.

Leah’s end goal of this crusade?  She said, “That people start talking about it on their own. That it’s not something I’m alleging. That people are getting incensed, which they are, over these abuses and the government not doing anything about it.”

Click to hear the entire interview. Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath’s season finally airs tonight on A&E

