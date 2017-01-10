Highly Detailed Horse Toy Features An Extra “Appendage” (NSFW)

You might want to check under all the animal toys your kids got for Christmas this year.
Bob, a 32-year-old father from southern California picked up one of the plastic animals toys her daughter had just recently gotten for Christmas. When he examined the little horse a little further, he discovered some…”extra detail” on the undercarriage.
Bob told the Huffington Post he found the appendage odd, because it resembled that of a human’s anatomy, and not a horse’s.
His Twitter post went viral, and resulted in plenty of funny responses from people who found it equally peculiar and hilarious.
Another Twitter user even found a potential mate for the horse!
Via Huffington Post