Highly Detailed Horse Toy Features An Extra “Appendage” (NSFW)

You might want to check under all the animal toys your kids got for Christmas this year.

Bob, a 32-year-old father from southern California picked up one of the plastic animals toys her daughter had just recently gotten for Christmas. When he examined the little horse a little further, he discovered some…”extra detail” on the undercarriage.

Not sure why this toy needs this level of detail pic.twitter.com/WB7WKJQKcI — Bob Velcoro (@atbobb) January 5, 2017

Bob told the Huffington Post he found the appendage odd, because it resembled that of a human’s anatomy, and not a horse’s.

His Twitter post went viral, and resulted in plenty of funny responses from people who found it equally peculiar and hilarious.

@atbobb @kbgman7 not really the best size ratio for a horses dong. — Ger Lundie (@Ger1888Lundie) January 5, 2017

Another Twitter user even found a potential mate for the horse!

Via Huffington Post