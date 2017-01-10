‘Flip or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Files For Divorce

January 10, 2017 3:59 PM
It’s official… Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa has cited irreconcilable differences and filed for divorce from his co-star and wife of 8-years, Christina!

Christina El Moussa (Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

TMZ reports his divorce documents seek the following

  • joint custody of their two children
  • spousal support from Christina
  • no spousal support to Christina

“It’s civilized, or as best it can be under the circumstances. They have to make it work to continuing monetizing what they do”, according to a TMZ source.

As they say in show business, “The show must go on”… ahem… because the bills do too!

