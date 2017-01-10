Doughnut Shop Creates Poop Emoji Chocolate Doughnut

January 10, 2017 8:32 AM
If there ever was a poll, the poop emoji would be voted as the most famous emoji of all time, right?  Maybe the eggplant would be in the running, but the Doughnut Parlor in Rancho Santa Margarita, California decided to create an edible treat designed after the world’s most popular emoji.

The treat has quickly become the shop’s most popular doughnut according to owner Adam Vaun.  And why not?  It sounds absolutely delicious.  It’s a chocolate cake doughnut covered in dark chocolate icing, and a spiral of chocolate buttercream makes up the poop.  The eyeballs care candy too, and totally edible!

Yes, please!

Via Thrillist

