DFW’s Best of Everything List Is Here!

Looking to mix things up in 2017? Maybe you resolved to try new restaurants, take your dog to the park more, or maybe you’re wanting to check out a new sports bar to watch the Cowboys. Thanks to the hard-working efforts of our friends at Guidelive, who compiled reviews and check-ins from Foursquare, we now know DFW’s Top 10 – ranging from burger joints, to museums, night clubs, and so much more!

Burger Joints

5. Hunky’s

4. Rodeo Goat

3. Maple and Motor

2. Twisted Root

1. Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Sports Bars

5. Boston’s in Irving

4. The Hideaway

3. Yard House

2. The Nodding Donkey

1. Uncle Uber’s

Pizza Places

5. Cane Rosso

4. Grimaldi’s

3. Eno’s Pizza Tavern

2. Serious Pizza

1. Cane Rosso (yep, Cane Rosso with it’s multiple locations made the list twice)

Dog Parks

5. Wuf Pet Resort and Spa

4. Bark Park Central

3. Klyde Warren Dog Park

2. Downtown Dog

1. White Rock Lake Dog Park

Sushi Restaurants

5. Gui

4. Edohana Sushi

3. Sushi Zushi

2. Blue Fish

1. Deep Sushi

Coffee Shops

5. Magnolia’s Sous le Pont

4. Starbucks

3. Union

2. Ascension

1. Weekend

Dance Clubs

5. Levu

4. Station 4 (S4)

3. BJs NXS

2. It’ll Do Club

1. Lizard Lounge

BBQ Joints

5. Mike Anderson’s BBQ House

4. Off The Bone Barbeque

3. Smoke

2. Lockhart Smokehouse

1. Pecan Lodge

Museums

5. African American Museum

4. Automobile Building

3. Perot Museum of Nature and Science

2. Nasher Sculpture Center

1. Dallas Museum of Art

Dive Bars

5. Double Wide

4. Cold Beer Company

3. Black Swan Saloon

2. Windmill Lounge

1. Lee Harvey’s

Vintage/Thrift Stores

5. Wisteria Dallas

4. Lula B’s

3. Vintage Martini

2. Goodwill

1. Dolly Python

Cocktail Bars

5. The Standard Pour

4. Windmill Lounge

3. Black Swan Saloon

2. Victor Tango’s

1. Parliament

Tacos

5. Good 2 Go Taco (sadly, this one is closing, if it hasn’t already)

4. Torchy’s Tacos

3. Fuel City

2. Torchy’s Tacos (another one makes the list twice)

1. Velvet Taco

Movie Theaters

5. The Magnolia

4. Alamo Drafthouse Dallas

3. Texas Theater

2. Alamo Drafthouse Richardson

1. Angelika Film Center

Steakhouses

5. Al Biernat’s

4. Y. O. Ranch

3. Nick & Sam’s

2. Bob’s Steak & Chop House

1. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Parks

5. Fair Park

4. Reverchon Park

3. Main Street Garden

2. White Rock Lake Park

1. Klyde Warren Park

Karaoke Bars

5. Twilite Lounge

4. Arcade Bar

3. The Goat

2. The Pavillion Club

1. Ozona

Check out Guidelive to see 6-10 on each list.

