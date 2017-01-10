DFW Residents Take The Freezing Polar Plunge for Alzheimer’s

January 10, 2017 11:34 AM
Sure, many of us participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge, but many of us chose to do it on a warm, summer day and it was just a gallon of water.  The Hypnotic Donuts Polar Plunge takes freezing to a whole new level!

The Hypnotic Donuts Polar Plunge took place for the fifth year in a row last Sunday at the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) pool in Dallas.  This year, approximately 150 paid $10 to dive into the icy cold waters, swim to the opposite end of the pool, and then swim back.  Afterwards, the usual good-time at the FOE takes place with food, drinks, music, and friends.

The proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.  It’s definitely a good cause, but do you think you could flail through the shock?  More including video at Guidelive.

