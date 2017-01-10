Chris Brown To Train For Fight With Soulja Boy With Mike Tyson

Disregard any notion you have of what is logical and makes sense in this world. Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are indeed preparing to throw down with each other.

The beef started over comments Soulja Boy made about Brown’s ex Karrueche Tran. Since the two couldn’t settle their squabble normally, they will box each other in March…in Las Vegas….and it will air on Pay-Per-View.

To add more fuel to this insanity fire, former Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson has agreed to train Chris Brown for his upcoming bout.

It's official. I'm going to train @chrisbrownofficial. Gonna teach him every dirty trick in the book to knockout @souljaboy. #showup #desertbeatdown #norunning #noexcuses @fredfrenchy A video posted by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

Ready for more?

Floyd Mayweather has also agreed to train Soulja Boy. His company, Mayweather Promotions is putting the fight together, as he told Hollywood Unlocked, “I think the best way to resolve any problem is to do it the old-school way. Physical. The guys can’t come to a resolution by communicating, so they should do it physical, with the gloves on.”

A photo posted by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jan 5, 2017 at 5:15pm PST

