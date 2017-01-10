Chris Brown To Train For Fight With Soulja Boy With Mike Tyson

January 10, 2017 6:13 AM
Filed Under: boxing, Chris Brown, Ear, Fight, Floyd Mayweather, mayweather promotions, Mike Tyson, Rihanna, soulja boy

Disregard any notion you have of what is logical and makes sense in this world.  Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are indeed preparing to throw down with each other.

The beef started over comments Soulja Boy made about Brown’s ex Karrueche Tran.  Since the two couldn’t settle their squabble normally, they will box each other in March…in Las Vegas….and it will air on Pay-Per-View.

To add more fuel to this insanity fire, former Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson has agreed to train Chris Brown for his upcoming bout.

Ready for more?

Floyd Mayweather has also agreed to train Soulja Boy.  His company, Mayweather Promotions is putting the fight together, as he told Hollywood Unlocked, “I think the best way to resolve any problem is to do it the old-school way.  Physical.  The guys can’t come to a resolution by communicating, so they should do it physical, with the gloves on.”

Via Yahoo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live