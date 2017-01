Hellllooooooooooo Jenna Dewan Tatum! Nap time around the Tatum household is what you might call… HOT!!!

The Magic Mike star might have shared a little too much with his fans on Instagram. It’s no secret that Channing and wife Jenna adore each other. The couple have no problem sharing some of the most intimate details of their lives on social media. And that includes a very naked sleeping Jenna.

Nap time = The Best Time 😇🙌🙌 A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Wow! She looks flawless! Channing Tatum is one lucky man!