Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Reach Divorce Pact, Will Work To Reunify Family

We have taken another turn in the ongoing Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce saga.

The two have now agreed to handle the rest of their divorce proceedings in a private forum, and will make the effort to try and reunify their family. This doesn’t sound like to two have any plans to get back together, but it does sound like they are making the effort to be more amicable towards each other, for the sake of their children.

Further details of their divorce proceedings will be kept private, according to a statement released to Associated Press.

The statement reads:

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Divorce proceedings were fueled by the allegations that Pitt abused the couple’s 15-year-old son on a private jet, and the main focus of the divorce has been the custody of the couple’s six children.

Pitt and Jolie were married for two years, and together for twelve after becoming close on the set of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

