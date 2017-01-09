U2 Celebrating 30th Anniversary Of “Joshua Tree” With Tour; In Dallas May 26th

U2 is set to tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree. The band will perform the album in its entirety at each stop across the United States and Europe. Opening acts will rotate between Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and OneRepublic, and kicks off May 12th in Vancouver.

This will be the first time the band plays an entire album in concert start to finish, and this will also mark the first time the band performs “Red Hill Mining Town” live.

Bono explained why the band decided to go out on this venture. He said in a statement, “Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years. It’s quite an opera. A lot of emotions which feel strangely current: love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarization … all the greats … I’ve sung some of these songs a lot … but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are … it’s gonna be a great night.”

U2 comes to DFW May 26th, where they will be performing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington with The Lumineers.

The full schedule of tour dates is below!

U2 Joshua Tree Tour Dates

May 12 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place*

May 14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field*

May 17 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium*

May 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl**

May 24 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium**

May 26 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium**

June 3 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field**

June 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field**

June 11 – Miami, Fl @ Hard Rock Stadium***

June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium***

June 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field**

June 20 – Washington, DC @ FedExField**

June 23 – Toronto, ONT @ Rogers Centre**

June 25 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium**

June 28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium**

July 1 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium***

*With Mumford & Sons

**With The Lumineers

***With OneRepublic

Via Rolling Stone