Texas Has 16 Of The Top Cities That Keep New Year’s Resolutions; DFW City In Top 5

Unfortunately, 80% of us who have made New Year’s resolutions will fail to achieve our goals, most likely by the second week of February.

Psychologist Joseph J. Luciani explains that finding and sustaining the motivation to keep the resolutions is half the battle, compounded with the setting you are in. Where you live can have an adverse effect on maintaining any new resolutions you set for yourself.

Wallet Hub took the largest 150 cities across America, and using 48 key indicators associated with self-improvement, including adult obesity, income growth, and employment outlook, and ranked them to find the best cities to maintain your New Year’s resolutions.

16 Texas cities appear in the Top 150, including 7 in DFW.

75- Garland

67- Fort Worth

64- Grand Prairie

62- Irving

56- Arlington

40- Dallas

Austin made the top 10 at number 9, but one DFW town ranked in as the number 5 city in the top 150 to keep your New Year’s resolutions!

At number 5, PLANO!

Plano ranked in the top 5 in annual median income, as well as a high public school system score, which resulted in its high-ranking.

Via Wallet Hub