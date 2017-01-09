Texan Turns 100 at 10,000 Feet

January 9, 2017 10:08 AM By Billy Kidd
Takes your breath away! A fellow Texan celebrated a milestone birthday and tied a record at the same time.

Al Blaschke celebrated his 100th birthday by jumping out of an airplane and tied the record for the oldest U.S. citizen to ever skydive.

Blaschke, who is described as an active centenarian who plays golf and does yoga, was first asked to skydive when he was 97 and said, “No thank you – I’ll wait until I’m 100.”

He stayed true to his word by taking a tandem jump from a plane high above Salado, Texas. He had never been skydiving before. Afterwards he said it was the greatest thing he’s ever done and wished it lasted longer.

