How ‘S&M’ Brought Metallica and Skrillex Together

By Brian Ives

Skrillex has been one of the biggest names in EDM for years, but most of his fans know that before he became “Skrillex,” he was the frontman of post-hardcore band From First To Last. And his metal roots go back further than that.

In the latest episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Metallica frontman James Hetfield reveals that Skrillex—back when he was an 11 year old kid who still went by the name Sonny Moore— is visible on the DVD of Metallica’s S&M, an album that they recorded in San Francisco in 1999 accompanied by a symphony orchestra (the album’s titled stands for “symphony and Metallica”). Hetfield says, “The artist Skrillex, who is somewhat popular, he was in the audience. He’s in the video!”

But don’t look for someone who resembles the oft-photographed EDM star. “He’s got blonde hair [in the video], and he’s the kid that’s trying to stage dive at the symphony!”

Fourteen years later, Skrillex found himself performing at Metallica’s second (and final) Orion festival in 2013.

