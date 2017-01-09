President Obama Throws Star Studded Farewell Party Two Weeks Before Exit

President Obama only has two more weeks in the White House. Last Friday night, the Obamas threw a final farewell party and invited all of Hollywood to attend.

Whereas President elect Trump has struggled to find artists to perform at his induction, the stars lined up around the block to attend the White House party. Attendees included Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Beyoncé and Jay Z, Nick Jonas, Jordin Sparks, David Letterman, Paul McCartney, Kelly Rowland, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, Samuel Jackson, Magic Johnson, Tom Hanks, Rev. Al Sharpton, Jerry Seinfeld, Stevie Wonder, Charles Barkley, Steven Spielberg, Marc Anthony, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tyler Perry, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

If you could only be a fly on the wall, huh?

Photos from inside the White House were most likely prohibited, although plenty have been posted, with or without the White House’s permission.

A photo posted by kellyrowland (@kellyrowland) on Jan 7, 2017 at 12:10am PST

Straight off the plane to the White House… A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:17pm PST

More @WhiteHouse arrivals: Jason Sudeikis, Robert De Niro, Ken Burns, al sharpton, Jordin Sparks pic.twitter.com/w5vPLMjFCh — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) January 7, 2017

Stumbling out of the White House at 4am after an incredible night celebrating 8 incredible years. 😭 A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:10am PST

President Obama will deliver his final address as President tomorrow in Chicago.

Via Huffington Post