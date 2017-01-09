President Obama Throws Star Studded Farewell Party Two Weeks Before Exit

President Obama only has two more weeks in the White House. Last Friday night, the Obamas threw a final farewell party and invited all of Hollywood to attend.
Whereas President elect Trump has struggled to find artists to perform at his induction, the stars lined up around the block to attend the White House party. Attendees included Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Beyoncé and Jay Z, Nick Jonas, Jordin Sparks, David Letterman, Paul McCartney, Kelly Rowland, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, Samuel Jackson, Magic Johnson, Tom Hanks, Rev. Al Sharpton, Jerry Seinfeld, Stevie Wonder, Charles Barkley, Steven Spielberg, Marc Anthony, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tyler Perry, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.
If you could only be a fly on the wall, huh?
Photos from inside the White House were most likely prohibited, although plenty have been posted, with or without the White House’s permission.
Leaving the White House at 3am last night after dancing the night away, celebrating 8 incredible years. What an extraordinary night. Here with my dear friend @robinlordtaylor who came with me. Thank you @barackobama and @michelleobama for everything and for including me. Unforgettable and joyous and as inspiring as ever, even in the midst of such an emotional, bittersweet goodbye.
President Obama will deliver his final address as President tomorrow in Chicago.
Via Huffington Post