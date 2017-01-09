Party At The Star In Frisco For A Dallas Cowboys Postseason Kickoff!

January 9, 2017 7:29 AM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, DFW, Football, Frisco, local, party, playoffs, Postseason, The Star

Your Dallas Cowboys enjoyed a nice free pass into the second week of the postseason.  Next Sunday, we will face the Green Bay Packers in a rematch of the 2014 Divisional Round matchup that ended with the extremely controversial Des Bryant non-catch.

This Saturday the 14th, the Cowboys new headquarters, the Star in Frisco, will host a full day of family friendly activities to kick off postseason play.  From 12pm until 4pm, fans are invited, free-of-charge, to the Tostitos Championship Plaza for games, giveaways, autographs, and potentially some free playoff tickets.

The event is sponsored by the Cowboys, as well as Fans United, a retail stop for Cowboys’ gear and accessories.

The entire event, including parking, is free to all who want to attend!

Via The Star

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live