Party At The Star In Frisco For A Dallas Cowboys Postseason Kickoff!

Your Dallas Cowboys enjoyed a nice free pass into the second week of the postseason. Next Sunday, we will face the Green Bay Packers in a rematch of the 2014 Divisional Round matchup that ended with the extremely controversial Des Bryant non-catch.

This Saturday the 14th, the Cowboys new headquarters, the Star in Frisco, will host a full day of family friendly activities to kick off postseason play. From 12pm until 4pm, fans are invited, free-of-charge, to the Tostitos Championship Plaza for games, giveaways, autographs, and potentially some free playoff tickets.

The event is sponsored by the Cowboys, as well as Fans United, a retail stop for Cowboys’ gear and accessories.

Cowboys fans of all ages are invited to enjoy a Postseason Kickoff! Event is free of charge to the community! https://t.co/pEM8uvTVrg pic.twitter.com/t67F6Glhna — The Star In Frisco (@thestarinfrisco) January 8, 2017

The entire event, including parking, is free to all who want to attend!

Via The Star